Police cordon in place in Sun Lane, Newmarket, after four men raid Moss Hair & Beauty Salon
A police cordon is in place after a raid in Newmarket.
At about 1.05pm today, a group of four men entered Moss Hair & Beauty Salon, in Sun Lane, and stole several high-value products.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said one member of staff was pushed to the floor during the incident, but no one was injured.
The alleged culprits then left the scene in a car, believed to be a black Ford Mondeo.
Officers remain at the scene and are busy reviewing CCTV footage as the investigation continues.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information – including dash cam footage or recordings – is urged to get in touch with Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference, 37/4420/24.