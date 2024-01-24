A police cordon is in place after a raid in Newmarket.

At about 1.05pm today, a group of four men entered Moss Hair & Beauty Salon, in Sun Lane, and stole several high-value products.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said one member of staff was pushed to the floor during the incident, but no one was injured.

The scene in Sun Lane. Picture: Alison Hayes

The alleged culprits then left the scene in a car, believed to be a black Ford Mondeo.

Officers remain at the scene and are busy reviewing CCTV footage as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information – including dash cam footage or recordings – is urged to get in touch with Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference, 37/4420/24.