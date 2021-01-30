Coronavirus rates continue to drop across Suffolk as R rate remains below one

Coronavirus rates have continued to drop across Suffolk as the vital R number remained below one, according latest statistics, but cases still remain 'dangerously high'.

The government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said the reproduction rate - the average number of people each Covid-19 patient infects - had dropped slightly in the East of England to between 0.7 to 0.9

An R rate of between 0.7 and 0.9 means, on average, that every 10 people infected will infect between seven and nine people.

And because the R rate is below one, it means the growth rate of new cases is between -6 and -2 per cent per day.

The East of England, which includes Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, is below the national average, with the UK reporting a growth rate of between 0.7 and 1.1.

But the scientific committee warned that cases in the country continued to be 'dangerously high' and that the 'public must remain vigilant to keep this virus under control, protect the NHS and save lives'.

SAGE, the scientific group advising the government, said: "It is essential that everyone continues to stay at home, whether they have had the vaccine or not."

The number of new infections in Suffolk has been dropping since it peaked on New Year's Day, daily infection data showed. The seven day rolling average reported 585 new infections in the county, but it has since dropped to 270.

Yesterday 286 people tested positive, bringing Suffolk's total number of reported infections to 25,641 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the statistics the rate of infections in the over-60s, who are far more likely to be seriously affected by coronavirus is significantly below the number of cases of those aged 0-59.

Some 162 in every 100,000 over-60s have had a positive test in the past seven days, whereas for those aged 0-59 that rate was 303.

Despite the county being below the national average for the number of infected people, there are pockets which are above. A map of your area's Covid-19 infection rate can be found on Suffolk News' coronavirus dashboard

Ipswich, despite cases dropping a third, is still above average with 479 cases within the past week.

And parts of Newmarket and Exning remain high too. In the North Newmarket, Studlands and Exning reporting area rates within the past seven days have jumped by almost 50 percent, with 40 new infections reported.

And in South Newmarket and Racecourse, it too was above average, with a jump of 25 per cent to 45 new cases within the last week.

Parts of Bury St Edmunds are above average too, but have seen cases drop. In Bury St Edmunds West there have been 36 cases recorded within the past seven days, but this has fallen by almost a third.

And just outside Woodbridge in the Rendlesham, Orford and Hollesley area, it too was above the national average. But cases there had also been falling, down 57 per cent to 50 new infections.

