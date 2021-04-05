A senior coroner has apologised to a family for the delay in holding the inquest into the death of their 25-year-old son.

The hearing into how Josh Sahota of Danehill Road, Kennett, died will now not be held until the end of August nearly two years after his death on September 9, 2019, when an informal patient on the Northgate ward in the Wedgewood unit at West Suffolk Hospital.

He was found by staff from the Bury St Edmunds hospital with a bed sheet round his neck.

A senior coroner has apologised to a family for the delay in holding the inquest into the death of their 25-year-old son. Suffolk Coroners Court, in Ipswich. Picture by Mark Westley.

Senior Suffolk coroner, Nigel Parsley, speaking at a second pre-inquest review hearing in Ipswich on Monday, apologised that the full hearing was not being held as scheduled.

“This is a case where we require nearly all the live witnesses to attend,” said Mr Parsley, “and we need an eight to 10-week period before we can sit for a jury inquest and Covid meant I could not say we could definitely go ahead.”

Mr Parsley told the hearing that a two-week window between August 30 and September 10 had been set aside for the hearing, which is expected to take a minimum of five days.

“I hate adjourning cases but that really is the first available date we have in the calendar and I will move heaven and earth to make sure it occurs then,” he said.

Speaking to Mr Sahota’s father, Malk, who was at the hearing via video link, Mr Parsley said: “I am sincerely sorry and I hope you understand the reasons why.”

Mr Sahota said he appreciated the difficulties faced in scheduling the hearing but added: “It’s taken a long time and we need to resolve it before Josh’s anniversary.”

