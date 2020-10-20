Corrupt police officer would have been sacked says Suffolk's chief constable

A police officer who planted fake drugs on a suspect would have been sacked if he was in his job today, Suffolk ’s top cop has said.

Daniel Jackson, 28, last month admitted perverting the course of justice after he prepared drug wraps, which were filled with granulated sugar, to be used as items seized at the scene of a roadside drug search.

At his hearing at Norwich Crown Court, Jackson, of Gorse Close in Lakenheath, also pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office after he disposed of drugs found in a roadside stop and search in Newmarket and failed to record the matter.

He resigned from Suffolk Police in June this year, but today Chief Constable Steve Jupp told a misconduct hearing if Jackson was still serving in the force he would have been sacked because of his actions.

The chief constable found Jackson had committed gross misconduct, and told the eight minute hearing: "As a consequence of this finding Mr Jackson will now be placed on the police barred list.

"An individual's inclusion on the barred list will act as an absolute bar to being employed or appointed by a police force or other specified law enforcement bodies."

Jackson had served three years as a uniformed officer based at Mildenhall and before that was a Special Constable.

He was reported to the Norfolk and Suffolk Anti-Corruption Unit by fellow officers after he discarded the drugs recovered in the stop and search. An internal investigation was then carried out.

Jackson is set to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on November 23. He has been warned by Judge Andrew Shaw he could be facing a jail term.

After the hearing Deputy Superintendent Lynn Cross, head of the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Professional Standards Department, said: "The highest level of personal and professional behaviour should be demonstrated by those serving with us to ensure the confidence in their police force.

"The behaviour of PC Jackson was found to have fallen below the high standards expected.Such behaviour undermines public confidence which is why it’s important these hearings are publicised, so communities are aware of action taken by the force when conduct falls short of the standards expected.”

