Could your baby be the cutest in town?



The Newmarket Journal’s Little Stars competition is back and free photography sessions are being held in The Guineas shopping centre starting on Thursday.

Take your little one along to the centre from 10am to 1pm or 2pm and 3.45pm daily from Thursday July 10 to Saturday July 12 for a free photo shoot with no need to book ahead.

There will be an option to buy a 10 by eight inch print for £5 with the photograph of choice being entered into the competition.

Is your little one the cutest in town?

The photos will appear in the Newmarket Journal when readers will be able to vote for the winner using the special coupon which will be published in the paper.

The competition winner will receive a 20x16 canvas, the runner-up a 16x12 canvas and the third place entry a 12x 8 canvas.

The competition is open to all children and the sitting is free with no obligation to buy anything. Usual Iliffe Media competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Last year’s competition attracted 47 entries with a total of 167 votes cast.

The winner was Teddy Davies, then one year old, who lived in Newmarket with his parents Paul and Charlotte. Runner-up was Isla Peeke-Vout, then eight months old from Impington with Henry Ross of Cheveley in third place.