A community project has been launched in a bid to improve and rejuvenate a town footpath.

The Jockey Club has joined forces with Newmarket Town Council, West Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council and a number of other local organisations including the Newmarket Community Partnership, the Racing Centre, Discover Newmarket, the National Stud and the Henry Cecil Open weekend, to work on the Yellow Brick Road, which links the centre of Newmarket with Studlands Park.

At a meeting of the town council’s community and leisure services committee on Monday, Margot Walsh, from the Jockey Club outlined some of the community events and improvement projects planned.

Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road is set to be improved and rejuvenated as part of a community project.

The first event for the community will be a litter pick next month when the Racing Centre will be working with Keep Britain Tidy to organise a tidy up along sections of the path.

Then, in October, Newmarket Town Council is set to lead a community bulb planting event when wildflowers and spring bulbs will be planted by volunteers to complement other areas of the path which are to be planted with bulbs as part of a planting scheme being organised by the council.

“I have spent a lot of time in lockdown cycling along the Yellow Brick Road with my children and it really could be a lovely asset to the town,” said Ms Walsh.

She said the existing community orchard could be improved with planting as part of the Woodland Trust’s Queen’s Green Canopy project and a BMX track at the end of the path, created and currently maintained by residents, could be improved with the addition of a pump track, more suitable for younger riders.

The project was also looking to raise around £25,000 to buy outdoor gym equipment to be set up on a site along the path, possibly the former St Felix Middle School, for free use by local residents.

Other projects proposed included a Christmas trail along the path organised by Discover Newmarket in December and an education event hosted by the National Stud next spring when local school children will be able to visit the stud to see its foals and hear about its ecology and the effect of tree planting.

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys welcomed the project as part of the council’s effort to improve the look of the town and to get more residents involved in working to achieve those improvements.

