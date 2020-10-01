Newmarket town councillors have been forced to abandon their plans for a town Christmas event.

At Monday’s meeting, council members voted unanimously to cancel the celebration planned for the memorial hall gardens on Saturday, December 12, on the grounds of public safety in the wake of the government’s most recent Covid restrictions.

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said: “I don’t think we could go ahead with it now and it is with great regret that I agree we must cancel our plans for the winter fair.”

Newmarket's Christmas lights display will go ahead and the town will have a tree which will be placed on the Bill Tutte memorial and is set to be lit up. Picture by Mark Westley.

Just last month members of the council’s community and leisure service committee recommended the town should host the fair even though a number of neighbouring larger councils had already cancelled Christmas events including the popular Christmas market held in Bury St Edmunds.

Members had proposed spending around £11,500 on the hire of of an ice rink and Alpine-style huts for a Christmas market in the gardens.

But the day after the meeting the government announced its rule of six. That, and subsequent announcements, led to Monday’s recommendation to cancel which was agreed.

“We were very keen to put on this event as we felt it would have been something for our resident to look forward to,” said Cllr Jefferys.

However, the town’s Christmas lights display will go ahead and the town will have a Christmas tree which will be placed on the Bill Tutte memorial and is set to be lit upremotely on November 20.

