Cambridgeshire County Council has raised concerns over plans to build one of Europe's largest solar farms on the border between Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The authority identified a number of issues relating to proposals by Sunnica Ltd for the 2,800-acre site during discussions this week, including transport and access, cultural heritage archaeology assessment by the company, ecology and nature conservation and flood risks and drainage.

Members of the authority’s Environment and Green Investment Committee agreed at a meeting at New Shire Hall to submit the council’s concerns to the Planning Inspectorate as part of a consultation into the plans.

The project has faced continued opposition in the community.

Councillor Lorna Dupré, chair of the council’s Environment and Green Investment Committee, said: “We are fully committed to renewable energy and this plays a key role in our Climate Change and Environment Strategy. However, this commitment cannot come at any cost and we will always examine the detail of all projects and the impact they may have on residents.

“At present, we cannot support the proposals for this project as they stand. As a statutory consultee in these plans, we have a duty to raise any concerns and we will continue to monitor the application process closely.”

People living in and around the villages affected by the project have raised a number of concerns including the loss of arable farming land, lithium battery safety, disruption caused by up to two years of construction work and knock on effects for the landscape and wildlife.

Those who wish to officially put forward their views must register with the Planning Inspector by March 17 to do so.

After this date, the project will move on to the examination phase, which is expected to last up to six months before a final recommendation is made to the Secretary of State on whether the project will go ahead.