A residents’ parking scheme looks set to go ahead in Newmarket but only after the town council agreed to cough up more than £18,000 if it didn’t.

At the end of last year members of around 900 households in the All Saints’ area of the town, were asked whether they supported the scheme which could cost them around £60 a year for a parking permit with the money raised helping to meet the costs of enforcement.

The results showed all streets surveyed for the scheme, except residents of Warrington Street and The Avenue, where the 50 per cent in favour threshold was not reached.

The scheme will be implemented by West Suffolk District Council and Suffolk County Council. It will cost around £100,000 and the next stage will involve full consultation on the details, which is expected to take around a year.

Meeting on Monday, members of the town council’s development and planning committee were told West Suffolk Council had insisted the authority underwrite the scheme which meant it would have to pay up if it did not proceed.

Deputy mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said he supported the scheme, but added: “We are the only town council that has been asked to underwrite a residents’ parking zone and it seems wrong that we have been singled out to put in £18,800 if it fails.

“In essence, the district council doesn’t trust us and I am shocked we have been singled out in this way.”

Cllr James Lay added: “We are not always treated as fairly as we should be by West Suffolk Council.”

Cllr Andy Drummond, who is also a member of West Suffolk Council, recommended the committee agreed to underwrite the scheme. He said: “We agreed to underwrite it at the beginning as it failed before.”

Cllr John Harvery, a member of the original town council working group, which worked on the scheme, said: “The bar for implementing a parking zone is set very high requiring more votes than some of us got to be elected.

"We want the residents of All Saints’ ward to buy into this and we are optimistic the scheme will be implemented.”

The idea of parking zones is to prevent much-needed parking spaces in residential areas being taken up by town centre visitors and workers.

The town council’s parking working group was set up in response to residents’ concerns they were struggling to find somewhere to legally park close to their homes and were getting parking tickets as a result of civil parking enforcement.