A council is facing a second battle to keep bingo and slots arcades out of Newmarket High Street.

Just a week after councillors agreed to fight a licence application by Merkur Slots, which wants to turn the former Shoe Zone store into an adult gaming centre, another licence application was made by Essex company Remco Leisure Ltd to open a similar slots casino in the former Santander Bank premises just yards away.

Members of Newmarket Town Council will be discussing their response to the second application when they meet next week.

The former Shoe Zone shop in Newmarket

On Monday, Cllr Andy Drummond suggested councillors write to the licensing authority, West Suffolk Council, asking that the licence applications be discussed in full by members of the licensing panel.

“Something that affects Newmarket as badly as this should not be just rubber stamped by council officers,” he said.

At present councils have no powers to prevent bingo halls, arcades or betting shops setting up even if there is already judged to be an over-supply of such premises or a risk of increasing gambling addiction.

Andy Drummond

Merkur Slots, which has also submitted a change of use application for the former shoe shop it wants to turn into a casino, has set up similar operations all over the country, the majority of which have been opposed by local councils and planning authorities.

But in the past two years the company has won five planning appeals with planning inspectors overturning councils’ refusal decisions in Kidderminster, Hull, Doncaster, Grantham and Finchley in London where the inspector said the opening of a gaming centre would bring social and economic benefits to the area.

Closer to home, in Spalding, Merkur Slots has just begun an appeal against a decision by the district council not to allow a change of use of a former Dorothy Perkins store in the town centre.

The Santander bank building on Newmarket High Street. Picture by Mark Westley

Councillors said they did not want to lose a prime retail space and there was also an outcry from residents at the prospect of a gambling establishment with casino-style machines being allowed to set up in the town centre.

The government is currently taking a fresh look at how the country’s gambling industry is regulated with gambling addiction campaigners demanding urgent reforms.

A white paper is now likely to be published in May having originally been expected at the end of last year.