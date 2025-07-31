A council is looking for backing to build games areas in two towns.

West Suffolk councillors will decide the outcome of the authority's planning bid to build two multi-use games areas (MUGA), in Mildenhall and Newmarket, on Wednesday.

The first would be at the former swimming pool site, in Recreation Way, Mildenhall, land which was returned to its normal grassland state after the pool's demolition.

Proposed at Studlands Park Sports Club, in Hyperion Way. Picture: Google Maps

The Newmarket site, at Studlands Park Sports Club, in Hyperion Way, would be built near an existing play area and social club.

Both bids have been submitted alongside lighting, landscaping, hardstanding, a link path and non-illuminated advertising banners.

The games areas would be part of the larger PlayZone programme launched by the Football Foundation to tackle inequalities in physical activity and access to high-quality facilities.

The former swimming pool site, in Recreation Way, Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

The council papers say: "The purpose of the PlayZone Scheme is to invest in areas with the greatest need, with the aim of encouraging specific priority groups to be more active."

The groups it is targeting are those in lower socio-economic circumstances, women and girls, ethnically diverse communities, people with disabilities and those suffering from long-term health conditions.

The MUGAs are being paid for with investment from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Government, through Sport England.

Both bids have been recommended for approval by planning officers, subject to conditions.