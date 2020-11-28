A proposal that a council should stop paying for a police officer to patrol Newmarket has been thrown out.

Town councillors have rejected, by a big majority, a recommendation that the agreement the authority had with Suffolk Police, which was due to run out next March, should not be renewed.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who was town mayor when the council agreed to start funding a PSCO at a cost of £34,000 a year, led the calls for the agreement to be continued.

Cllr Andy Drummond, right, led the calls for the agreement to be continued. Also pictured is Cllr Rachel Hood and PCSO Rachel Darvill.

“The annual fee has been budgeted for and this is exactly the kind of community initiative Newmarket Town Council should support on behalf of its residents, “ he said.

He then called on the authority’s Conservative councillors to vote to renew the PCSO’s contract but agreed to withdraw the political reference after town mayor Cllr Mick Jefferys, whose casting vote a week earlier had seen the recommendation to stop paying for the PCSO approved by the council’s finance and policy committee, said although it was a very difficult decision, he had been persuaded by Monday’s debate to continue the arrangement.

Cllr Chris O’Neill, who had initially raised concerns over the council’s funding of the PCSO said that by agreeing the authority was now locked into a two-year deal costing £68,000.

Mick Jefferys, the mayor of Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley.

“We have no governance of the PSCO,” he said. “We now have civil parking enforcement so we donlt need a PCSO for that and we have had to pay over £12,000 to have shutters on the pavilion (The Severals) because we had no support from the police over anti-social behaviour.”

Cllr James Lay said: “We will never be forgiven by the people of Newmarket if we do away with the PSCO.”

And Cllr Julie De’ath said: “Having the PCSO is a still a very positive thing. We should want one regardless of our policies and politics.”

Cllr John Borda said: “It is a heavy price but the price of not having one might be greater.”

Before their discussions, councillors had heard from Sgt Karl Benton about the work of the current PSCO Bradley Rackham over the past year, which included dealing with anti-social behaviour, street begging, liaising with retailers and local schools and giving advice on crime prevention.

“It would be a real shame to lose him from Newmarket town,” he said.

