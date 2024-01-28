Councillors have objected to proposals from a controversial Newmarket supermarket to sell alcohol every day from 7am to 1am.

A licence application, submitted on behalf of the recently opened MD’s Newmarket supermarket at 128 High Street, was discussed by town councillors when they met on Monday.

Members of the development and planning committee agreed to object on the grounds that the opening hours were excessive and could lead to increased anti-social behaviour in the town.

The Turkish supermarket in Newmarket High Street which wants permission to sell alcohol from 7am to 1am seven days a week

But they also referred to what they called the store operators’ unneighbourly behaviour which they said did not warrant them being given a licence.

“We cannot rely on their word,” said Cllr Eddie Kavanagh, who added the application spoke about community engagement which he said had not been in evidence recently over breaches of planning regulations linked to the store.

“They have a history of flagrantly ignoring planning regulations,” he said.

Cllr Kavanagh was referring to a compressor and air conditioning units attached to the back wall of the building housing the store.

Residents of nearby Church Lane have been complaining since November that the machinery was completely different to that shown on the store’s planning application, that it had been put in before permission was given and that the way it had been installed was unsafe.

Last month West Suffolk Council’s principal planning officer, Sarah Drane, told the town council the store owners had agreed to submit amended plans for the units together with a noise impact statement, but council planning officers would be recommending those plans be refused.