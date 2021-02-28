A recommendation that Newmarket’s Queensbury Lodge should become home to a local history museum for the town has been reversed.

On Monday, Newmarket Town Council reaffirmed its backing for Bill Gredley’s proposal to build 123 houses at the town centre site, just off the High Street but declined to support a proposal to create a musuem.

At the authority’s planning committee last week it was suggested by Stephan Walsh, who represents Mr Gredley, that the site’s historic building could be restored and leased to the council at a peppercorn rent, with members of the committee endorsing his suggestion and recommending it to full council.

Queensbury Lodge in Newmarket, pictured in February 2021

But the authority’s change of heart came on Monday after Richard Fletcher, a member of the town museum working group, urged councillors not to back the proposals.

“The group continues to consider a number of potential sites for such a museum, one in particular being significantly better than a refurbished Queensbury Lodge. No decisions have yet been made,” he said.

“While these deliberations continue, we believe that it is essential that the town council does not commit to development of Queensbury Lodge as a town museum.”

He said that the decision by the planning committee was made by just a single vote majority, without any reference to the museum working group, and that a significant number of the working group’s members were against the recommendation.

It was suspected by members of the museum working group that the proposal for housing it at the site could have been motivated by a desire to resolve the long-standing problem of Queensbury Lodge rather than doing what was best for a town museum.

Newmarket’s mayor, Michael Jefferys, told councillors that the museum working group had ‘expressed the belief that it wasn’t the right place for a museum’.

Around £300,000 of urgent works is being undertaken at Queensbury Lodge stables in a bid to preserve them from further damage.

West Suffolk Council has confirmed it will seek to recover the cost of protecting the buildings from the owner.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket