A council has stepped in to protect three ‘at risk’ listed buildings in Newmarket, from further damage this winter.

Contractors have begun work at Queensbury Lodge, its historic stables, and neighbouring cottage, in the High Street in a bid to stop them being further damaged and to make them safe, secure, and weathertight.

Historic England has agreed that the buildings are in urgent need of protection and supported West Suffolk Council’s approach to protect what is believed to be the second oldest racing yard in the town.

West Suffolk Council has stepped in to try to protect Queensbury Lodge from further damage.

Each of the three properties are Grade II listed and are included in the Suffolk Historic Buildings at Risk register due to neglect or prolonged lack of maintenance.

In April last year they were subject to an emergency works notice to protect the public by preventing a wall falling into Newmarket High Street.

The measures have remainedin place but do nothing to prevent further collapse into the site.

Land behind Queensbury Lodge, as seen from the sky. Picture: Phil Fuller

In September the council served an urgent works notice on Oftenfact Ltd, then owner of the properties, whose sole director Bill Gredley has since resigned meaning ownership of the site could revert to the Crown.

The notice outlined the council’s intention to undertake works required to keep the buildings weather-tight, secure and safe from collapse and gave the owner the opportunity to do the work.

“West Suffolk Council has a statutory duty to use its powers to protect listed buildings at risk,” said Cllr Andy Drummond, cabinet member for planning and regulatory.

“In February we invited the owner ofthe buildings to carry out necessary urgent repairs and provided a draft schedule of works to make the buildings safe, secure and weathertight. The owner declined.

“Winter is approaching and the fragile buildings need protection. The council therefore served the formal urgent works notice on the owner, advising its intention to undertake the works itself and to recover the costs from the owner. The owner has again declined and the council has instructed contractors to begin work and will seek to recover the cost from the owner.

“The council has worked closely with Historic England in specifying the works, which serve to prevent further deterioration, allowing them to be brought back into use in the future.’

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket