Plans for more than 200 new homes to be built in Exning will be discussed by councillors next Wednesday.

Persimmon Homes are seeking permission from West Suffolk Council to more than double the size of their existing development on land south of Burwell Road.

The 36-acre site adjoins Chancery Park, the recently completed Phase 1 of Persimmons’ development.

The development is proposed for land south of Burwell Road, Exning. Picture: Google Maps

The application to be discussed next week is for Phase 2, which includes 205 homes of from one to five bedrooms, garages, vehicle, pedestrian and cycle access, landscaping and open space.

Alongside the full planning application, councillors will be asked for outline planning permission for an early years education facility on the site.

Exning Parish Council, which supports no large-scale development in the village, has objected to the plans as have a number of private residents.

Many of them were concerned at the extra traffic which would be generated, increasing noise, congestion and pollution.

Others pointed out that Exning Primary School already operated at full capacity and there were no proposals to increase its size or build a new school.

Another common objection was the impact on water pressure the development would have. Residents claimed that pressure in the area, already low, had been further impacted by Phase 1 of the estate.

“If similar housing developments are considered unnecessary in Newmarket, it defies logic that a Planning Authority would agree to a development of this size in Exning,” wrote a neighbouring resident.

