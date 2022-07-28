West Suffolk Council has given its support to plans to build a cinema at the Subscription Rooms in Newmarket.

In 2019, following extensive research, the council had produced a fully costed and designed business case for a four-screen cinema, two restaurants, car parking reconfiguration and public realm works in Newmarket town centre, adjacent to the Guineas Shopping Centre, and has now passed on the information, reports and commercial contacts it gathered during the process with The Jockey Club.

It is hoped that this assistance can help move the Subscription Rooms project, which gained an 85 per cent vote of approval from the public during a recent consultation, forward.

The proposed cinema internal foyer

Cllr John Griffiths, Leader of West Suffolk Council said: “Our aspiration to support Newmarket by helping to bring a cinema to the town remains firm, but we have been clear that it must be financially sustainable.

“I’m pleased that we are sharing the learning and feasibility work we have undertaken with the Jockey Club as they explore options for the Subscription Rooms and we will remain engaged in those conversations as they take place.”

Amy Starkey, managing director of the East Region Jockey Club, said: “We had some excellent feedback to our recent consultation on concepts for how that could look, with firm support for the idea of a boutique cinema in the Subscription Rooms.

"We are now having some really constructive conversations with West Suffolk Council and potential operators on possible ways of converting it to a cinema.

"It is early days yet, but the council’s advice and support to date has been most helpful."