The owner of a cheerleading gym in Soham has been given council backing for his plans to open a base in a Suffolk town.

Michael Cave, whose company Vogue Athletics is based in Regal Lane, Soham, hopes to have a new gym in Newmarket up and running by mid-July when he wants to attract athletes from all over the county to what is a popular and fast-growing competitive sport.

He is currently in negotiations to lease a unit at the Oaks Park business hub off Fordham Road which could be confirmed in the next few weeks.

Vogue Athletics was set up four-and-a-half years ago by Michael and his business partner, American cheerleading champion Nikki Gray-Murphy. Picture: Mecha Morton

He is also in the running for a £10,000 grant from West Suffolk Council’s £550,000 Community Chest fund, which is due to be agreed by councillors next week.

At Monday night’s full meeting of Newmarket Town Council, Michael outlined his plans and members agreed to write a letter of support for his application to obtain a reduction in business rates because Vogue Athletics is non-profit making and a designated Community Interest Company.

Vogue Athletics was set up four-and-a-half years ago by Michael and his business partner, American cheerleading champion Nikki Gray-Murphy, who was in the UK with her husband, a USAAF serviceman. She has now returned to the USA and has set up a Vogue Athletics gym in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“When you see a large team performing it is a real spectacle.” Picture: Mecha Morton

Both were high-flying cheerleaders, with multiple world gold medals between them who got together to pass on their skills.

Michael is at pains to dismiss any notion that the cheerleaders he trains are like the pom-pom waving, uniform-wearing, slogan-chanting teenage girls supporting their team at American football matches.

“Cheerleading is a competitive sport in its own right consisting of teams of up to 32 athletes, mostly female, performing synchronised acrobatic, high energy routines containing the five elements of stunting, with circus-style throws, tumbling, with the power seen in men’s gymnastics, jumps, dance and pyramids,” said Michael.

“When you see a large team performing it is a real spectacle.”

He added: “We are pretty good at what we do and we have earned the right to say that with a lot of hard work and by living up to our mantra which is ‘Work hard, be kind and stay humble’”.