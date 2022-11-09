A large solar farm that could provide 500MW of green energy to Suffolk and Cambridgeshire should be rejected, a council has urged.

West Suffolk Council is asking secretary of state for business Grant Shapps to refuse the application of the 621 hectare Sunnica power plant, set to be located between Mildenhall and Newmarket, over concerns it could damage local businesses and communities.

Councillors raised issues over the size of the plant, as well as its effects on biodiversity and ecology, flood risks, traffic and impacts on the local horse racing scene.

The Sunnica power plant has been met with opposition. Picture: Mark Westley

The plant, which which would straddle the border between the two counties across four different sites, must be decided by the secretary due to its size.

Peter Wright, a member of the Say No to Sunnica group, labelled the scheme at the West Suffolk Council Cabinet meeting as a 'a terrible example of a solar scheme that must not be allowed to go ahead'.

He said: "“Of course, we are not against solar in the right place and at the right scale. But unfortunately, Sunnica is neither."

The four sites are near Isleham, Freckenham, Chippenham and Kennet, as well as Snailwell, and would be connected via underground cables.

It would connect to the grid in Burwell.

A decision on the site won't be reached until next year by the Government, but a council planning meeting this week saw cabinet members unanimously vote against it.

It was previously reported that the council would air their concerns at their latest meeting.

The project has faced delays in the past, as well as opposition from the community.

Cllr David Roach, cabinet member for planning at West Suffolk Council, said: “We are absolutely committed to solar and other renewable energy as part of our work to help tackle the climate change emergency.

“But the Sunnica proposals for four sprawling sites across two districts connected with underground cables is simply too big and it’s not the right location.

"If it is given the go ahead, it could have a damaging impact on our communities, their homes and businesses, as well as to nature, the local landscape and more. That is why we are calling on the Secretary of State not to grant the application.”

West Suffolk Council has already been asked to provide the national planning inspectorate with assessments on the impacts of the farm.

Once gathered, this could help form Mr Shapps' decision on the project.

However, the council stipulated it is not opposed to solar energy in general.

The authority has already installed solar panels on houses and businesses and owns the £15m Toggam farm near Lakenheath, which is 35-times smaller.

At 17.5 hectares, it would allow for space for battery storage and would contain a buffer zone preventing development around it.