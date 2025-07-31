Newmarket councillors have warned residents they could be forced to close the town’s memorial hall gardens permanently if there is a repeat of an incident last week when human excrement had to be removed from the hedges round the perimeter of the playground.

The human waste was discovered on Thursday as council staff were installing electric boxes in the gardens’ hedges in readiness for the fairground rides which the council had organised for the first of its series of weekly summer activities for local youngsters.

The gardens had to be closed immediately and professional contractors called in for an extensive clean up. The area remained closed until Monday.

“We had no alternative but to close the gardens,” said the council’s events manager Charlotte O’Reilly.

“We have a very popular splash pad in the gardens which works on a small percentage of recycled water. If children had stepped in any of the waste and then walked on the splash pad, which is so well used, it would have been contaminated and a serious risk to health.”

She said the council believed the incident was cumulative and rather than anti-social behaviour was the result of parents allowing their children to use the area as a toilet and dumping faeces in bags in the surrounding hedges.

Although the public toilets outside the gardens are currently closed while refurbishment options are explored, the council has installed portable toilets in the gardens which will remain in place for the remainder of the summer and into September.

The gardens are closed every day at 7pm and re-opened at 7am.

Newmarket’s mayor Cllr Philippa Winter told a council meeting on Monday. “I am absolutely outraged. This is appalling and really unacceptable behaviour and if anyone does it again the gardens would have to be closed.”

She said the police had been informed.