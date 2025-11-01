A newly-elected Newmarket district councillor has called on town residents to work with the police in a bid to cut crime in the town.

Reform UK’s Cllr Adrian Whittle’s remarks came after three vape shops found to be peddling illegal and potentially dangerous vapes and tobacco were closed by police and trading standards officials following a court order made at the end of last month.

The order means the shops in the High Street, Wellington Street and Crown Walk will be closed for up to three months but Cllr Whittle said town police Inspector Tim Scott, had told him the shops may re-open.

Cllr Adrian Whittle who has called on Newmarket residents to help police fight crime in the town

Soon after the shops were closed police were called in after reports of counterfeit vapes and illegal tobacco being sold out of the back of a van in the High Street which officers found full of contraband.

And only last week a large amount of suspected counterfeit tobacco and cigarettes were seized by police when they stopped and searched a van in Wellington Street, an incident which was also attended by officers from HM Customs and Revenue.

“I urge people that if you witness or suspect antisocial behaviour at these locations, or anywhere else in town, please report it confidentially to Suffolk Police,” said Cllr Whittle.

“Suffolk Police need the support of local residents to know where incidents are happening so they can target resources and help reduce crime across Newmarket.

“The principle of policing by consent, that the police are the public and the public are the police, underpins this approach and depends on the community coming forward with information.”

If you are concerned about a rogue trader or a product, please report it to Suffolk Trading Standards: https://www.suffolk.gov.uk/community-and-safety/suffolk-trading-standards/report-a-product-or-trader-to-trading-standards.

Neighbourhood Watch also offers clear advice on reporting crime and staying safe; further guidance is available at www.ourwatch.org.uk/crime-prevention/crime-prevention-advice/reporting-crime.

Cllr Whittle added: “As a Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator, I recommend anyone interested in starting a group to visit: https://www.ourwatch.org.uk/get-involved/start-watch.”