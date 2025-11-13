A town councillor, who told a resident who raised concerns about England flags being flown from lampposts in Newmarket that if she was upset she was part of the problem, has been found to have breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

Cllr Andy Drummond was contacted by the resident, along with other Newmarket town councillors, in September outlining her concerns the flags were causing a feeling of intimidation and their flying was a misuse of public infrastructure.

He had responded by saying: “It’s your problem, not mine, this is England, these are our flags and I am proud that a growing number of loyal subjects wish to show their allegiance to the flag.”

Cllr Andy Drummond. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The complainant also pointed out that Cllr Drummond had copied the Newmarket Journal into his reply to her original email.

“At no point did I copy in members of the press myself,” she said. “My original email was sent only to elected councillors in good faith, as a private and legitimate constituent concern. Constituents should feel safe in contacting their councillors without fear that their personal communications will be shared inappropriately or used to undermine them.”

When contacted by West Suffolk Council’s monitoring officer Teresa Halliday, who investigated the complaint, along with independent Susan Putters, Cllr Drummond said: “I have nothing to say about this and will happily accept my punishment but on this occasion please don’t expect an apology.”

Ms Halliday said Cllr Drummond had breached two parts of the code of conduct in that his response to the resident’s original email was disrespectful as it dismissed her concerns and accused her of being part of the problem and that he had shared her email, which identified her by name and included her personal email account, with a third party.

However, Ms Halliday said she did not consider there was any intention by Cllr Drummond to bully the complainant or that his response had brought his office or the town council into disrepute.

She recommended the town council censured Cllr Drummond for the two breaches at its next full meeting.