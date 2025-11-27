A Newmarket councillor has officially had his knuckles rapped for telling a resident, who raised concerns about England flags being flown from lampposts in the town, that if she was upset she was part of the problem.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who has already been found in breach of the councillors’ code of conduct after an investigation of a complaint by the resident, was not at Monday’s meeting of Newmarket Town Council, due he said to a long standing commitment, to hear town mayor Cllr Philippa Winter apologise to the resident, who was present, for his actions.

Instead he submitted a statement in which he said: “I informed the monitoring officer that I would not offer a forced apology as such an apology would not be sincere. However, I have apologised to the complainant of my own volition and that apology has been acknowledged. I was wrong not to listen properly to a constituent’s views even though I did not agree with them.”

Cllr Andy Drummond. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Cllr Drummond had also been found to have shared the resident’s original email to him with a third party.

“Regarding the confidentiality point, in my view the matter was one of public interest,” he said.

“When an email sent to multiple councillors is not marked confidential, and requests council action, it is difficult to see how it is not a public matter.”

Cllr Winter told the meeting many councillors were appalled by the tone of Cllr Drummond’s emails to the member of the public, which she said was not what should be expected from an elected member.

“The council is encouraged to see that Cllr Drummond has now complied with the monitoring officer’s request to apologise to the member of the public whilst noting that initially he had stated he would not,” she said.

“Newmarket Town Council wishes to make very clear that the views expressed by Cllr Drummond in his correspondence were not the overall view of this council and it wishes to sincerely apologise to the member of the public for the actions of Cllr Drummond in this case.”

Councillors agreed to officially censure Cllr Drummond.

Deputy mayor Cllr John Harvey said Suffolk County Council had been asked about the flags which he said were illegal on lampposts.

“They said they don’t have the resources to take them down. When they are maintaining a lamppost with a flag they will take it down,” he said.