A town councillor has expressed his frustration at an ongoing lack of communication between Suffolk Highways and local government in the wake of roadworks complaints by residents of Newmarket.

Julian Ferries, who won his seat to represent the Studlands district of Newmarket in a by-election at the end of September last year, has been trying to find out more on behalf of his constituents, who have concerns over roadworks on Fordham Road near junction 37 of the A14 which have been there for almost a year.

“Work was initially carried out to strengthen the bridge many months ago and although I believe that work has finished, the roadworks remain in place, along with the noise, disruption, potholes and other issues residents have to deal with.

Newmarket Town Councillor Julian Ferries.

“Residents on Nimbus Way have had their lives turned upside down for months and apart from that aspect of it, we have the north entrance to the town looking like an eyesore, with debris and mud on the roads and verges. The southern entrance has buildings in states of disrepair as well which is hardly welcoming for visitors to our town.

“The amount of effort and time it takes to get any information from Highways that I can relay to residents is very frustrating. I took on this role to make a difference, but it feels like barriers are being put up and our attempts to get any information about when the work will be completed, and when all the mess will be cleared are quite toothless.

Having been contacted by Cllr Ferries, a Highways Assessment Officer replied: “All signage, material and debris left behind is National Highways responsibility. I can also provide you with a further update from our surfacing team confirming the roundabout near Burger King is due to be resurfaced within the next few months.”

When approached by the Newmarket Journal, a representative for Suffolk Highways said: “The ongoing works are being carried out by National Highways and are separate to the resurfacing which is being planned, but Suffolk Highways are unable to close the road to complete the Burger King roundabout road resurfacing until the National Highways works are complete at Junction 37.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “There is a programme of maintenance work between junctions 33 and 44 which is started in March of last year and is being carried out in phases. It is expected to last until the summer.”