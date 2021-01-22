Vulnerable Newmarket residents have been urged to continue to travel to Mildenhall for their coronavirus vaccinations when asked rather than waiting for a town hub to be up and running.

The call come following yesterday's report in the Journal that the town's memorial hall had been 'signed off' for use as a vaccination hub. Town, district and county councillor Andy Drummond said councillors had been in touch with town MP and health secretary Matt Hancock concerned that elderly and vulnerable residents were having to travel to Mildenhall for their innoculations and that there should be a site in Newmarket.

"Newmarket people deserve a site in the town and when the memorial hall is up and running it will be better for everyone. But in the meantime I would urge all our elderly residents that when they are allocated their slot at Mildenhall or elsewhere they take it. Don't put it off and wait for the Newmarket centre to open. The important thing is is everyone is vaccinated as soon as possible."

Newmarket Memorial Hall which could soon become a mass vaccination hub

In a statement the Rookery Medical Centre, which is one of the town practices involved in giving vaccinations at the Jubilee Centre hub in Mildenhall, said in response to the news about the memorial hall: "The GP practices in Newmarket were not involved or consulted in this process and have no idea when this facility will be available. This is despite the fact that all three practices in the town have been working together to actively push for a local site since the vaccination programme started.

"Therefore unfortunately we are unable to offer any appointments at the memorial hall at the present time and are continuing to provide vaccinations from the Jubilee Centre in Mildenhall."