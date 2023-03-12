A Newmarket town councillor said he was concerned about fly-tipping, littering, vandalism, and anti-social behaviour on a town footpath and on the Studlands Park estate, which he represents.

Cllr Julian Ferries told councillors this week: “The roundabout has recently been resurfaced and the hedges cut down. Loads of mess has been uncovered. The debris and rubbish has already been there a month. I have reported it to the district council but nobody has cleared it away.

“Beer cans are being thrown from the Yellow Brick Road bench in to the brook, mainly I believe by men who hang around there drinking after their shifts have finished either at night or early in the morning, which is intimidating for women using the path,” said Cllr Ferries.

Cllr Julian Ferries has warned that serious litter problems are developing along the Yellow Brick Road and Studlands areas of Newmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

“We have also seen an increase in vandalism and unsocial behaviour on Studlands and, in the last few weeks, I have witnessed groups of teenagers trawling the estate when the sides of houses have been tagged with graffiti. Without addressing these two issues I have raised I feel we are on slippery slope.”