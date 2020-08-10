Councillors have raised concerns over the increasing use of a grassed area in the centre of Newmarket as an informal car park.

Members of the town council’s community and leisure services committee have been alerted to the issue in St Mary’s Square by residents concerned at the damage being done to the grass.

And residents have also raised concerns about the danger posed to pedestrians as drivers are illegally driving across a pavement in order to park their vehicles.

Cars and vans parking on St Mary's Square, in Newmarket (40206546)

Today there were eight vehicles parked on St Mary's Square, including two large vans, a taxi and five cars.

Councillor Chris O’Neill, who chairs the council’s parking working group, said the problem with enforcement appeared to lie with a dropped kerb and that police could not act unless the drivers were caught actually driving across the pavement.

“If we made it a proper crossing would it not be an offence to drive across it,” he said.

Committee members agreed to pursue the issue with West Suffolk Council, which owns and maintains the grassed area.

