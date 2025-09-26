Councillors have clashed over the flying of Union and St George's Cross flags on a Newmarket estate.

At a meeting of Newmarket Town Council on Monday, they responded to an email sent by a resident who said: “I have noticed a sharp rise in England flags, both St George's cross and Union Jack (sic) being attached to public lamp posts.

“While I fully respect people’s right to display flags on their own private property, what we are now seeing is very different: a co-ordinated campaign to use public spaces for what feels like a deliberately intimidating and antisocial display.”

A Union flag flying in Valley Way

They added: “As a lifelong Newmarket resident, I find these displays deeply unsettling and intimidating, and I know many others feel the same.”

The email had originally been sent to six councillors representing the areas where the flags were, including in Valley Way and Portland Road.

Cllr Andy Drummond, one of those who had received the email, said he had been in touch with Suffolk County Council and told flags on lampposts would only be removed if they were causing safety or visibility issues.

In a formal response the council said: “Our resources are fully committed to essential maintenance activities and no separate visits will be scheduled solely for the removal of unauthorised attachments."

“It is my attitude that if anyone is offended by our country’s flag it is their problem,” said Cllr Drummond. “This is England these are our flags.”

But deputy mayor Cllr John Harvey said: “This is potentially divisive, not patriotic, and people have every right to be upset and want to do something about it.

“This is ghetto-style flag waving and people are entitled to be intimidated by it.”

But he told members there was nothing the town council could do about it because the lampposts were not its property.

Cllr Peter Hulbert said: “Why shouldn’t we show what we think of our flag.

“People died for it in the Second World War and we should be proud of it.”

But Cllr Kevin Yarrow said: “Many people view the flags as provocation not patriotic.”

Sitting in on the meeting was Newmarket’s newly elected Reform district councillor Adrian Whittle, who said afterwards: “Every Reform UK council has promised not to remove patriotic flags.

“All 12 Reform UK-led councils across the country have committed to keeping Union and St George’s Cross flags on lampposts.

“Where it’s done sensibly, we support flying flags proudly. These flags show unity, inclusion, and national pride.”