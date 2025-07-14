Newmarket town councillors are looking at proposals to refurbish its memorial hall garden toilets after being forced to close them in the spring because of misuse and vandalism.

That decision caused an outcry from residents and, on Monday, councillors agreed to look in more detail at a plan to refurbish the original Victorian building with three new single toilets and a fully accessible facility for the disabled.

The work would also include stripping out and replacing the old pipes which had collapsed and installing a new sewer connection. Councillors were told the cost would be more than £68,000.

Newmarket's memorial hall garden toilets which had to be closed earlier this year doe to misuse and vandalism

The authority had considered building a new toilet in the memorial hall gardens, which are locked overnight, but deputy mayor Cllr John Harvey said it was important the facility be accessible from the High Street .

Town clerk Cathy Whitaker said the council did have some money set aside for the toilets but would need to find other sources of funding.

Cllr Kevin Yarrow said he had approached West Suffolk Council but with no success.

“It’s disappointing, because Bury St Edmunds receives a lot of money for public toilets and there are funds available. I will continue to pursue it,” he said.

Councillors were told that as the toilets would be unavailable for the forseeable future, the council was installing temporary toilets in the memorial hall gardens which would be in place throughout the school summer holidays, when the council puts on a series of summer events for youngsters and their families.

That arrangement would be reviewed heading into the autumn and towards Christmas, when the council holds events in the gardens.