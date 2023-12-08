Town councillors have outlined the authority’s plans for Christmas celebrations in Newmarket.

This year’s planning involves three different events taking place over three weeks and starting on Saturday at a total cost of £6,790.

The Bill Tutte memorial at Rutland Hill will be the venue for Father Christmas in his Snow Globe who will be receiving visitors and Christmas lists from 11am to 4pm. There will be music from members of the Newmarket Community Choir and free mince pies donated by Tesco. Any donations will go to the choir’s chosen charity, Let’s Talk, a campaign that aims to spark conversations about mental health.

Santa will be back in his snow globe at Newmarket's Rutland Hill on Saturday

On Saturday, December 16, the memorial hall gardens will host Winter Wonderland from 11am until 4pm which will include fun fair rides for youngsters, a 55ft inflatable toboggan slide, real reindeer, a Christmas goods market and a craft fair inside the memorial hall.

And on Thursday, December 21, the memorial hall will host a Christmas crafts and story time session with Father Christmas. West Suffolk Council will be funding free meals for 30 children and there will be Christmas music.

The town council has also earmarked funds for two celebrations of an event next year.

In May, to mark the 70th anniversary of Newmarket’s twinning links with the French towns of Maisons- Lafitte and Le Mesnil le Roi, the country’s longest continuous association of its kind, the town will be hosting a three-day visit by representatives from the two towns. Councillors also agreed to set aside £2,000 towards sponsorship of a visit by 44 students from Newmarket Academy to Maisons-Lafitte next summer.