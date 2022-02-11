Councillors have pledged to fight proposals for a bingo hall with casino-style gaming machines in Newmarket.

Meeting on Monday, members of Newmarket Town Council’s development and planning committee were asked for their view on a licence application submitted by gambling company Merkur Slots for the former Shoezone shop in the High Street.

The plan was first reported in the Journal last month when a spokesman for Merkur said: “We are looking forward to returning a vacant unit back to commercial use ensuring it once again contributes to the local economy.” Part of an identical response given to the Journal’s sister paper in Spalding in Lincolnshire where similar plans for a 24/7 gaming centre in the town centre have been met with fierce opposition, including from the town’s MP.

Shoezone.

Newmarket mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys, said: “My personal view is that this is not good. I think what they want are slot machines to make lots and lots of money. It is something we should fight even if we don’t have legislation on our side but I think we would have our residents on our side. This would not enhance our High Street, it would be detrimental to the High Street.”

Cllr Julian Ferries said: “We have got enough betting shops in the High Street and this should be maintained as a retail outlet.”

Under the Gambling Act 2005, local authorities have few powers to reject applications for new gambling licences because they are required to implement an aim to permit policy and only raise concerns around crime and the protection of young people. The only exception is casinos, which councils remain free to prohibit.

Grant Powter, who runs Powters butchers, in Wellington Street, and has objected to the licence application said he had been told by the licensing authority, West Suffolk Council, that his comments were not relevant as they fell outside the narrow criteria which applied to gambling applications.

“I am therefore at a loss to see how my views could be considered, especially in the wider context of planning policy,” he said.

Licensing officer Kerry Pryer told him: “In order to make a valid representation we would require you to provide some evidence or empirical date which would support you arguments that suggest crime has followed the gambling establishments in Newmarket.”