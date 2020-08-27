Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys joined fellow councillors Chris O’Neill and Andrew Appleby in a clean-up of the Welcome to Newmarket sign on the A142 approach to the town, signalling the start of a self-help community initiative.

“The Government and councils are short of money and such work as litter picking, sign-cleaning and other community services have suffered”, said Cllr Jefferys.

“We can either sit and wait for the economy to improve or help to promote our town and increase its prosperity.

Newmarket mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys with councillors Andrew Appleby, left, and Chris O’Neill, cleaning the town sign. Picture by Mark Westley.

“Cleaning the sign at one of the entrances to the town is just a start and gives a signal that Newmarket means business.”

He added: “The Neighbourhood Plan contains a number of community actions and if residents could spare just an hour a month much can be achieved.”

Following the success of the town’s Covid helpline, which has now been wound up, a new group, the Newmarket Community Volunteer Networkhas been formed to harness the local goodwill seen by that initiative and would welcome volunteers.

The council’s own Neighbourhood Plan committee will also be actioning some community initiatives.

Suffolk County Council launched a scheme in May last year to let volunteers carry out low level maintenance around roads , including sign cleaning, hedge cutting, and grass verge cutting.

The community self-help scheme was first proposed in 2018 after it was revealed Suffolk Highways only had around 30 per cent of the budget it needed to carry out all of the work on the road network.

