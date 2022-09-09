Councillors are angry after being denied the opportunity to speak at a sex-establishment licensing meeting for Newmarket lap-dancing club Heaven.

The licensing and regulatory sub-committee meeting was due to be held on Monday at 10am in Bury St Edmunds, but was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to the restrictions placed on who would be allowed to speak.

The meeting was to be attended by Newmarket town councillors, Rachel Hood and James Lay, with West Suffolk District councillor Nick Clarke, also due to be there.

The councillors, who are also members of West Suffolk Council, had been planning to speak at the meeting, but Cllr Lay and Cllr Clarke were told by council officers they would be unable to do so.

“Nick Clarke wrote on Monday to object and wanted to present information he had on the lap-dancing club, but was told that he had missed the deadline for this information to be taken in to account,” said Cllr Lay.

“The email he sent following up his request pointed out that as a district councillor, he expected to be able to raise any doubts he had, but he’s been told he can’t.

“I have also personally submitted some information in written form, and have been told that because of that, I am not allowed to speak at the meeting only to observe.”

He added: “I have been using Freedom of Information requests to find out who is being housed in the 10 rooms which are part of the club building. I found out that the average stay is 76 days but was told they couldn’t give me any more details as it’s sensitive information.

“It’s almost like a glass wall has gone up between the officers at West Suffolk Council and elected representatives. This council is being run by the officers here.”

Cllr Hood, who was given permission to speak at the meeting on behalf of Newmarket Town Council, commented: “Part of the lap-dancing club building has been turned in to a refuge, with rooms used to house vulnerable people. Most of us might think that’s not very appropriate.

“Approving this licence would breach numerous clauses of West Suffolk Council’s own policy on granting this type of licence.

“We’re not saying that a lap-dancing club is an outrage, because the law says it can exist, but you cannot have them in certain places.” The meeting has not yet been rescheduled.