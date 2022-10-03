Cambridgeshire county council has been criticised by county councillor for Soham North & Isleham Mark Goldsack, for failing to provide emergency funding to help save bus services, which include those covering the Newmarket area, with the decision branded "a kick in the teeth for bus users."

According to Mr Goldsack, at the Cambridgeshire county council strategy & resources committee on Friday, the Conservative group proposed that the county council put aside party politics and agree to add £1.7m to the mayor’s £1.7m so that more services can be saved across the county.

Mr Goldsack said: "Councillor Chris Boden proposed the motion to add £1.7m county council money to the mayor’s £1.7m to try to save a majority of the 31 bus routes under threat.

Mark Goldsack.

"While all seven conservative members of the committee voted in favour of funding the rescue package, the eight administration members representing Labour, Liberal Democrats and Independents all voted against.

"Nothing will now save most of the 31 services facing reduction or cessation at the end of October. The mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough just doesn’t have enough money to fund this emergency rescue package."

After the vote, councillor Boden said: “This is a kick in the teeth for bus passengers facing massive problems when stagecoach’s cuts to services come into force at the end of October.

"Many thousands of Cambridgeshire residents will be severely affected. Students won’t be able to get to their school or college. People won’t be able to get to or from their jobs. Those wanting to get to leisure, retail or medical destinations will be left unable to do so.

"I asked councillors to put party politics aside, and to put the interests of our residents first, but today, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors put party politics before people’s needs. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”