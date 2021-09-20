A Suffolk couple died together in their flat after accidentally overdosing on drugs, an inquest has heard.

Charlene Spice, 35, and Michael Hall, 49, were found by friend Michael King on November 11 at a property in Myrtle Lane, Red Lodge, into which they had recently moved.

Mr King had gone to check on his friends, who were from Newmarket, after his calls to them had gone unanswered.

The inquest, at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich, heard statements from family members, with mother-of-two Charlene's sister Tanita Steerment describing her as 'a bubbly spirit with a big heart'.

Father-of-three Michael's daughter Poppaea told how her father had always had issues with self-prescribing medication.

The couple had battled alcoholism, mental health problems and drug issues for many years, but were caring individuals, Mr King told the inquest.

He recounted occasions when Charlene had accompanied his partner home from the pub to see that she was safe, and how he had loaned the couple money many times and that they always paid him back, despite having limited financial means.

Toxicology reports showed potentially fatal levels of methadone in the systems of both Charlene and Michael, and both were suffering with underlying pneumonia.

This was given as a contributing factor in the medical causes of death, which was listed as multiple drug ingestion and toxicity and underlying pneumonia in both cases.

Summarising in the inquest of Michael, area coroner Jacqueline Devonish said: "There is nothing suspicious in these deaths and no evidence of suicide, according to police, and the toxicology findings are very clear."

She went on to conclude that both individuals had died a drug related death.

