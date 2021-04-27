A jury has been played the harrowing 999 call made as a Newmarket mother-of-two desperately fought for her life as she was being stabbed.

During the call made by a housemate Clare Nash, who died at her home in Brickfields Avenue, could be heard screaming as she was attacked by her former boyfriend 29-year-old Charles Jessop.

The jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard yesterday that at 9.35pm on January 16 last year Peter Claringbold, who lived at the house in with Miss Nash and her sister Suzanne, dialled 999 after he heard ‘a commotion’ at the front door.

“I could hear Clare shouting ‘call the police, call the police’,” Mr Claringbold told the court.

He picked up his mobile phone straight away, the jury was told, and alerted emergency services.

At the time, Mr Claringbold was looking after Miss Nash’s three-year-old son, who, on hearing his mother’s voice, had run to the door, the court was told.

“He said 'It’s Charlie, he’s got a knife, and he’s going to chop my mum’s head off,'" Mr Claringbold said.

The court heard that Miss Nash urged Jessop 'not in front of the child' after which she ended up in the downstairs toilet with him.

Mr Claringbold said he held up the phone to the toilet door, which allowed the police to hear what was happening.

He said Jessop told Miss Nash: “You are going to die. You are not going to do another line of cocaine again.”

She was heard to say: “Why are you doing this Charlie?”

“Those are the last words I ever heard her say,” said Mr Claringbold.

Keir Monteith, defence barrister, told the jury they could cross reference what was said with documents handed to them detailing the 999 call.

Jessop denies murder, claiming that anti-depressant drug citalopram had affected his state of mind.

The trial continues.

