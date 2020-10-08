Newmarket Rotary Club has been forced to cancel its popular carol service at Tattersalls.

The annual fund-raiser, which would have been marking its 36th year and has raised thousands of pounds for local charities, was called off in the interests of public safety to comply with the government’s latest Covid restrictions.

However club members, aware that local good causes more than ever need fund-raising, have agreed to put their efforts into organising a Christmas and New Year appeal and raffle. The raffle will be drawn on St Valentine’s Day, February 14, next year.

Carols at Tattersalls ... this year’s concert has been called off.

Funds raised this year will go to Newmarket Day Centre and Rotary president Colin McCarty’s chosen charity, the Macmillan cancer unit at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds , to honour four rotarians who have been treated by the unit over the past six years.

Since lockdown, club members have been prevented from holding their regular lunchtime meetings at the town’s Heathcourt Hotel and have moved them online, with up to 20 rotarians and their guests meeting on Zoom.

Individual members have been donating their normal weekly lunch costs to a club Covid-19 account, with the beneficiariesNewmarket Open Door and Newmarket Day Centre, which has been delivering around 100 meals a day to its clients as well as helping them with shopping.

To help with the costs, Rotary initially donated £1,000 and since June 1 has provided the centre with monthly funding, to help with its cash flow during the pandemic. Newmarket Open Door is also receiving regular donations to help it with the running costs of its hostels for homeless young and vulnerable people, giving them a second chance.

Members are now seeking sponsorship and donations of raffle prizes and thanked local businesses which have already agreed to provide generous support.

