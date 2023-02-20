Two major names will take to the Suffolk stage this summer as they've been announced as headliners for Newmarket Nights.

Craig David will return with a performance on July 21 while Haçienda Classiçal making their debut appearance at the event on July 28.

International superstar Craig David, who shot to fame after the release of his critically acclaimed album 'Born To Do It' 23 years ago, played at Newmarket Nights in 2018, and is excited to return.

Craig David will perform at Newmarket Nights this summer. Picture: The Jockey Club (62529658)

“I had such an amazing time at Newmarket Nights in 2018 I’m thrilled to be returning on Friday 21st July. There is nothing quite like an outdoor summer show – bring it on," he said.

The '7 Days' singer has had 23 UK top 40 singles, nine UK top 40 albums and over 5 billion streams worldwide.

Haçienda Classiçal is a widely acclaimed live orchestral clubbing series which has been dubbed the ultimate night out.

Haçienda Classiçal will also take to the stage. Picture: The Jockey Club (62529670)

It is helmed by DJ Graeme Park with the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, plus special guests, and brings together the defining anthems once played at the legendary Haçienda nightclub plus new versions of club classics, in a non-stop set.

The dance set has opened Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage, toured festivals including Isle Of Wight, Kendal Calling, The Big Feastival as well as headlining individual concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall and their annual homecoming at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.

Graeme Park said "I'm thrilled that Haçienda Classiçal will be performing this summer at the historic Newmarket Racecourse.

"This wonderful setting with its rich heritage is the perfect backdrop for this year's show which is crammed full of classic club tracks that are guaranteed to excite and entertain in such glorious surroundings."

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "What an announcement! A duo of headliners added to an spectacular season ahead with something for everyone.

"Craig David has been a favourite at Newmarket since his debut here in 2018 and Haçienda Classical will surely be a hit with their euphoric celebration of dance music."

Tickets for either show will be on sale this Friday via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday.

Tickets are priced starting from £28 presale / £30 general sale for Craig David, and £30 presale / £32 general sale for Haçienda Classical.

Craig David and Haçienda Classiçal will join previously announced Bastille and Olly Murs on the Newmarket Nights line-up.