A crash between a car and a 44 tonne lorry prompts police to urge drivers not to ignore temporary road signs.

Police were called to reports of the crash, which took place at the bottom of the off slip from the A14 onto the A142, just after 12.45pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Please don't ignore the no right turn signs on A14 slips and A142 Newmarket - this driver did."

A crash between a car and a lorry occured as drivers ignored the no right turn signs. Picture: Suffolk Police. (51952118)

Police confirmed the car involved was written off and the driver was reported.

Vehicles were still awaiting recovery at 2.15pm and police units left Highways managing the scene at 2.55pm.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket