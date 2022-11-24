A crash on a the A14 in Suffolk is causing heavy traffic and five miles of congestion this morning.

Lane one is closed on the westbound carriageway of the A14 between junction 36 for the A11 and junction 35 for Cambridge.

This is causing delays leading back to junction 37 for Newmarket as five miles of congestion have been reported.

National Highways East urged drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.