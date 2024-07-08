Firefighters were called to reports of a ‘small fire’ in a Suffolk town centre.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at a business in Newmarket High Street at 12.45pm.

A spokesperson said it was believed to be a small fire which was out on arrival.

Two fire crews attended the incident in Newmarket High Street. Picture: istock

They said gas engineers were at the scene.

Two fire engines from Newmarket attended.

The incident was dealt with by 1.45pm.