Newmarket firefighters called to reports of ‘small fire’ at business in town’s High Street
Published: 15:42, 08 July 2024
Firefighters were called to reports of a ‘small fire’ in a Suffolk town centre.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident at a business in Newmarket High Street at 12.45pm.
A spokesperson said it was believed to be a small fire which was out on arrival.
They said gas engineers were at the scene.
Two fire engines from Newmarket attended.
The incident was dealt with by 1.45pm.