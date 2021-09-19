A decision over the continued use of The Severals by newly-promoted Newmarket Cricket Club has been delayed until the end of the month.

Councillors had been expected to give the go-ahead to the club in line with an agreement reached in March of this year when the authority agreed to waive all fees for using The Severals pavilion for 2021.

But Cllr Douglas Hall, who was elected two months after that agreement was reached, said that because he and other newly elected councillors had not been able to study the agreement before Monday’s meeting, the decision should be deferred to the council’s next full meeting on September 27.

Newmarket CC's first league game of 2021 and first since 2017 at the Severals in May. Picture by Mark Westley

And if councillors are in agreement then, the club would have just three days to register its teams for next season.

Frank Stennett, speaking on the club’s behalf at Monday’s meeting, asked councillors to consider further waiving the pavilion’s fees for 2022 as the building had not been available to the club for most of this season due to what he said was an outbreak of Legionnaire’s Disease and the Covid pandemic.

There was also some controversy around the suggestion that the club might want to put a fence around The Severals and build nets.

The Severals pitch. Picture: Mecha Morton

But captain Mark Nunn, commenting on social media, said opinions on fencing had been sought and as a result, that idea had been dropped.

At the meeting, Mr Stennett said: “We want a home but there are no plans for nets at the moment.”

Town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys congratulated the club on its promotion and said the council would have to consider the financial implications of waiving hire fees for another year before making a decision.

Newmarket captain Mark Nunn. Picture: Mecha Morton

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket