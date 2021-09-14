A nine-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy is working on building his strength and improving his mobility with a treadmill that has been gifted to him thanks to the generosity of those who donated to a GoFundMe page.

Bryson Taylor, 9, of Newmarket, is a pupil at All Saints' Primary School and made headlines two months ago when he walked to school for the first time.

Rachel Bacon, who is the school's special needs co-ordinator, set up the fundraiser page on behalf of Bryson after discussing it with his parents.

Bryson Taylor.

She said: "Bryson was told a treat was being bought for him but he didn't know exactly what, so it was a nice surprise for him.

"He's a really dynamic personality with a can-do attitude and he always has a smile on his face, and it's great that so many people donated to the page in such a short space of time.

"We raised almost £750 in just a couple of weeks and so Bryson now has his new treadmill, which will really have a positive impact on his life."

The treadmill is not the only pleasant surprise Bryson has had recently, as he was also sent a goody bag from Chelsea Football Club and was invited to a training session where he was able to meet Mason Mount and have a picture with him.

As a keen supporter of the club, he was also invited to join Eastern Blues, the regional branch of Chelsea's supporter's club for the first mile of a bike ride in which money was raised for charity over the two-day ride, which set off from Bury St Edmunds.

Eastern Blues were also able to raise some money to help Bryson to work with a private physio.

Bryson, who dreams of one day playing for Chelsea, said: "I'd like to give a big shoutout to everyone for helping me to buy my treadmill. Thank you very much.

"I go on it every day and it's helping to increase my stamina.

"A massive thank you to the Eastern Blues as well for their project, which is helping me get some private physiotherapy."

