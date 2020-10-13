The owner of a popular Newmarket curry house failed to turn up to court today to face charges of driving while banned.

Monza Ali, of Park Lane, was expected to be in Suffolk Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of allegedly driving his car, identifiable by a private number plate which spelled out his first name, in Cardigan Street in March this year while disqualified.

The 40-year-old former Newmarket town councillor and owner of Monzas Place was also expected to submit a plea for driving the same Mercedes without insurance.

The owner of a popular Newmarket curry house failed to turn up to court today to face charges of driving while banned. Picture by Mark Westley.

Ali, who was listed to appear during the morning session, failed to attend the Ipswich -based court despite being ordered to do so.

The court was told there could have been a mix up of address, with a wrong digit inserted as the number, which could have explained his non-appearance.

During the session court staff did try to contact Ali by telephone, but did not get an answer.

Magistrate John Beamish ruled Ali's hearing would be adjourned for six weeks until November 24 to be proved in his absence.

For more information on how we can report court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket