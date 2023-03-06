A man in his 70s has been injured after a crash on a key route near Newmarket.

Police were called to the B1063, between the town and the village of Ashley, shortly after 9.25am on Saturday following reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a van.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge while the van driver remained at the scene, officers said.

The crash happened between Newmarket and Ashley. Picture: Google Maps

Cambridgeshire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage while they investigate the crash.

PC Alex Bond, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or either the cyclist or the van in the build up.

“Any dashcam footage will also be very helpful to me in my investigation.”

Anyone who can aid the investivation should contact Cambridgeshire Police, using reference number, CC-04032023-0138.