A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a Suffolk road.

The incidient took place yesterday evening on Monday, October 17 on the B1506 at Newmarket.

According to Mildenhall Police, the East Anglian Air Ambulance was in attendance and took the cyclist to hospital.

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.