Cyclist airlifted to hospital by air ambulance after collision with car at Newmarket
Published: 09:19, 18 October 2022
| Updated: 09:23, 18 October 2022
A cyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car on a Suffolk road.
The incidient took place yesterday evening on Monday, October 17 on the B1506 at Newmarket.
According to Mildenhall Police, the East Anglian Air Ambulance was in attendance and took the cyclist to hospital.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.