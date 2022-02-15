Man dies after crash on A1303 near Newmarket last month
Published: 15:57, 15 February 2022
| Updated: 16:02, 15 February 2022
A cyclist has died following a crash on the A1303 near Newmarket last month.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Little Wilbraham road, between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham, at around 9.15am on January 27 after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500.
Lee Walford, 52, of Temple End, Great Wilbraham, was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died yesterday.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.