Man dies after crash on A1303 near Newmarket last month

By Ben Robinson
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:57, 15 February 2022
 | Updated: 16:02, 15 February 2022

A cyclist has died following a crash on the A1303 near Newmarket last month.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Little Wilbraham road, between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham, at around 9.15am on January 27 after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500.

Lee Walford, 52, of Temple End, Great Wilbraham, was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died yesterday.

The crash occurred between Stow-cum-Quy and Little Wilbraham. Picture: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.

