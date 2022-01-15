A Herringswell-based football and cycling enthusiast is combining his two passions to raise money for the NHS to say thank you.

Lee Anderson, who has been cycling 100 miles each day while training, will cycle to each of the country’s 20 Premier League football stadiums during a six-day 750-mile trek which will start at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on May 2.

“I like a challenge and I like the idea of using my energy and fitness for something positive,” said Lee.

Lee Anderson who in May is planning to cycle around every Premier League ground in the country to raise money for the NHS. Picture by Mark Westley.

“I started cycling about four years ago but previously I had played a lot of football. After dislocating my shoulder while playing, I then decided to give up the football and started cycling instead.

“I’ve had a few broken bones in my life and had operations on my ears, and my legs, when I was younger so once I’d decided to set up a fund-raiser, the NHS seemed the obvious cause to raise money for.

“I would be deaf now without them, and may not even be walking, but there’s also the fact that they have been amazing in helping us all through this pandemic. They put their lives on the line for all of us every day and give their time and their smile because they love helping people, so this is my way of saying thank you.”

Lee, who has been training for five months, planned out his ideal route for the stadiums, which adds up to 751 miles and finishes at Norwich City’s Carrow Road stadium, but he is also aware that diversions, road closures and other issues may delay him or cause his route to change.

“There might be road works, bad weather or other delays but the plan is to camp out each night if it’s nice weather and I’ll start on a Monday, with a plan to finish on the Saturday and watch the match against West Ham at Carrow Road on May 7.

“I started out with a target to raise £800 but I’m hopeful I’ll surpass that. I’ve had lots of messages of support so with any luck the donations will roll in.

“I’ll be keeping in touch with friends and family on Facebook and by video message at the end of each day so it will be great to have their encouragement as I go along.”

To donate to Lee’s NHS fund-raiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-anderson42