A cyclist in his 80s has died following a collision involving a car on a country estate.

Emergency services were called at about 9.15pm yesterday following reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a white Skoda Karoq in Childerley Drive, South Cambridgeshire.

Cambridge Police confirmed the cyclist, a man in his 80s, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist in his 80s died following a collision on the Childerley Estate in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: iStock

The driver, a man in his 30s from Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail to return to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge on November 7.

Anyone with information or who saw the vehicle or cyclist in the St Neots Road area is being urged to get in touch with the police.