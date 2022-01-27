A cyclist has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A1303 near Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Little Wilbraham Road, between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham, at about 9.15am today after reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a Fiat 500.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

A cyclist has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after the crash on the A1303 Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them on 101 quoting incident 96 of 27 January.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, the car or bike in the lead up to it, or anyone who has dash cam footage.”

The road is expected to reopen shortly.